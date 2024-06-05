Political memes, messages of winners, others surfaced on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As the vote counting for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency began and the results started becoming clear, political colours began to show on social media. Many posts and memes surfaced, such as "Who's leading in the counting?", "Sahab is number one," "Hanuman Chalisa didn't work it seems," and "Exit Poll” fail...".

After the counting started, many people posted queries about which candidate was ahead. Posts about the number of votes each candidate received and who was leading were widely shared. By the end of the third round of counting, when Sandeepan Bhumre started to lead, many began sharing his photos on social media. The Exit Polls had predicted a victory for Chandrakant Khaire, leading to sarcastic posts about the Exit Polls. Questions like "Where did the Exit Poll people go?" were asked on social media.

After Bhumre's victory became clear, congratulatory posts started increasing, questioning the reliability of the Exit Polls. Many netizens shared reels with various songs and re-shared videos of people voting for Bhumre.

Some social media posts:

"Hanuman Chalisa didn't work it seems."

"Towards hoisting the saffron flag, the hard work of Hindu unity."

"Shocking results incoming."

"Whether others celebrate or not, we will definitely celebrate."

"Manage 'Exit Polls'."

"Where are the Exit Poll people now?"

"Hindutva means Sandeepan Bhumre."