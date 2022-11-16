Political parties urged AMC to focus on other things as well

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner and administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, in his meeting with the leaders and representatives of all political parties, drew their attention towards the defacing of city's beauty of the Smart City due to illegal displays of boards, banners, posters etc.

However, the political leaders tried their best to dominate the administration by pinpointing its need to focus on removing encroachments, freeing commercial roads and areas from traffic congestion etc.

“ On every road in the city, there are big or small encroachments. Adding to the woes, the handcarts encroach half of the existing road. Due to the absence of parking facilities by commercial shops, function halls, hospitals and other big establishments, the vehicles of their visitors are parked on the roads only. As a result, common vehicle owners face severe inconvenience. Do these things suits the Smart City? The administration should take up these issues seriously,” stressed all political leaders unanimously to the AMC administrator.

Acting upon the orders of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, the AMC has implemented the drive to remove illegal posters, banners, flags and boards from the city. To prevent further defacing of the city's beauty, the civic chief called the meeting with all party leaders today afternoon.

Uddhav Sena's former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani, BJP's Rajesh Mehta, Congress city president Shaikh Yusuf, NCP city president Khwaja Sharfuddin, MIM's Shareq Naqshbandi, acting city president of Marathwada Bahujan Vikas Aghadi Kailas Gaikwad, Prahar Sanghatna's Kunal Raut, Raju Misal and others were present in the meeting.

At the outset, Chaudhari briefed them about the motive behind conducting the meeting. He also apprised them about the implementation of the drive from Nov 14. He appealed to them (political parties) to help AMC by ensuring that the beauty of the city will not be defaced by them in future.

Encroachments everywhere

Tanwani raised the issues of encroachments, handcarts etc. He said many property-holders had given their land to widen the roads, but it is not benefitting the city. Due to encroachments the roads have become narrow and are pushing the vehicle-owners to face severe inconvenience. The civic administration should declare a No Hawkers Zone. Besides, the handcarts selling petty items should be provided with dedicated space to earn their livelihood.

Kailas Gaikwad said the parking spaces in many commercial complexes are found missing. These places have been encroached upon by constructing shops on them. Hence the vehicle-owners are enforced to park on the roads.

It was rumoured that the AMC administration has not invited the Shinde group. However, district chief Rajendra Janjal said,” We were also having the invitation to the meeting, but all the district chiefs are in a function ongoing in Mumbai. We are in power in the state, hence we will always be cooperating with the civic administration.”