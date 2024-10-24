Political rebellion signs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The assembly elections have become the talk of the town these days. Indications of rebellion are emerging in the assembly elections as Independent candidates have filed nomination papers despite the Mahayuti announcing its official candidates.

In the Kannad constituency, before a decision could be made about whether the seat would go to the Shinde faction or the BJP, Santosh Kolhe from the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP submitted his nomination as an independent. In Phulambri, even though Anuradha Chavan is the Mahayuti candidate, Ramesh Pawar, the district chief of the Shinde faction, filed his papers. Similarly, in Paithan, while Vilas Bhumre is the Mahayuti candidate, former tehsil chief of the BJP, Sunil Shinde, has also filed as an independent.

24 nominations submitted; 149 applications sold out, so far

The process of selling and submitting nomination papers for the assembly elections began on October 22 in nine constituencies of the district. On the first day, 268 candidates procured 587 nomination forms.

On the second day (Wednesday), 175 individuals purchased 385 nomination papers. By the third day (Thursday), 149 papers were taken, and 24 candidates submitted their nominations.

Nominations filed on the third day

There are nine constituencies in the district. Hence the names of the constituencies where the candidates submitted their nominations on the third day (Thursday) are as follows:

Sillod: Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi (Shinde Sena) and Shriram Alane (Independent).

Kannad: NCP’s Santosh Kolhe (Independent),

- Sangeeta Jadhav (Independent) and Uday Singh Rajput (Uddhav Sena).

Phulambri: Amol Pawar (BSP) and Ramesh Pawar (Independent).

Aurangabad Central: Adv Abhay Takasal (CPI) and Vishnu Waghmare (BSP).

Aurangabad West: Kun al Landge (BSP).

Aurangabad East: Tasneem Bano (Independent), Sachin Bansod (BSP), Sheetal Nikhalje (BSP) and Abdul Bagwan (Independent).

Paithan: Vilas Bhumre (Shinde Sena) and Sunil Shinde (Independent).

Gangapur: Satish Chavan (Independent), Satish Tejarao Chavan (Independent), Bharat Phulare (Independent),

Devidas Kasbe (Independent) and Prashant Bamb (BJP).