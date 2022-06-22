Political turmoil to have an impact on local BJP

Aurangabad, June 22:

The politics of the State is likely to have an impact on the politics of the district. Five out of six MLAs from Aurangabad district, which is the Shiv Sena's stronghold, have joined the Eknath Shinde. Although BJP activists are not speaking openly at present, many have started speculating on what to do if they are going to be a political victim again in the municipal elections. Elections for Zilla Parishad, 9 Panchayat Samiti, municipal corporation and four municipal councils will be held in the coming period. Assembly elections will be held in the future. Therefore, the possibility of political upheaval in the state affecting the local BJP cannot be ruled out.

It is important to maintain Hindutva

Sanjay Kenekar, an aspiring BJP candidate from the Central constituency, said that it is important to maintain Hindutva at present. Our stand will be decided after the BJP government comes to power in the State. We are ready to accept any orders from the party, said BJP city president Sanjay Kenerak.

Sacrifice is our history

The BJP's aspiring candidate from the western constituency, Raju Shinde said, "Sacrifice is the history of our party. If Devendra Fadnavis is going to be the Chief Minister for the benefit of the State, we will let go of our expectations for him. In the forthcoming elections, the party will have a head start. BJP is a party with a tradition of sacrifice. What happens next will happen. But my work as a BJP worker will continue.