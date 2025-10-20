Pond created for Chhath Maiya Puja in Ranjangaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After persistent efforts by the North Indian community, a dedicated site has finally been allotted in the Ranjangaon Phata for the Chhath Maiya Puja. A pond has been constructed at the location for the ritual. The initiative was undertaken under the leadership of president of the BJP north indian front (western division), Narendra Singh Yadav.

On this occasion, a large number of citizens from the North Indian community gathered at the pond site. A meeting was held there to plan the organization of the upcoming Chhath Puja. Discussions were held to ensure that the event is celebrated in the traditional manner.

Those present at the event included Narendra Singh Yadav, Kailash Yadav, Rajesh Singh, Amogh Prajapati, Manoj Tiwari, Arun Goud, Upendra Srivastava, Suryabhan Mali, Shivshankar Bhardwaj, Bachcha Singh, Rajesh Singh Kushwaha, Rajesh Paras Singh, Arvind Singh, Dr. Pradeep Singh, Arvind Yadav, Radhamohan Dubey, Pawan Singh, Ram Ayodhya Ram, Pandit Shivendra Shukla, Umesh Kushwah, Deepchand Sharma, and Manoj Sharma, among other dignitaries.