Positivity is mantra for healthy life

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

“For a healthy and happy life, positivity is must in your behaviour, in no situation, one must get negative attitude”, opined Dr Shewta Bhandari. She was speaking during a health camp organised by Jito Ladies Wing Chapter here recently. The camp was inaugurated by Jito Aurangabad branch president Ravindra Khinwasara. Ashish Pokharna, Paras Ostwal, Ashish Sanklecha, Vikas Kotecha, Suraksha Katariya and others were present.

This is the first programme organised by ladies wing. President Dimple Pagariya said that many more such programmes for the overall development of the women will be orgganised in near future.

Poonam Kasliwal, Priyanka Sanghvi conducted the proceedings of the function while Pallavi Ostwal proposed a vote of thanks.

Vice president Sangeeta Kotecha, Priya Mutha, Sonal Jain, Rakhi Jain, Suruchi Mugdiya, Pallavi Ostwal and others took efforts for the success of the camp.