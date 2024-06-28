Post offices sans envelopes; postcards for past 2 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment has prevailed amongst the customers due to the absence of envelopes of valuing Rs 5 and postcards in any post office of the city along with the Head Post Office (HPO, Juna Bazaar) for the past two months. It is posing an inconvenience to the customers. Hence immediate action should be taken in this regard, stated a memorandum.

A veteran social worker Mohsin Ahmed, met the Senior Superintendent of Posts (SSP, at HPO) G Hari Prasad on Wednesday and brought the issue to his notice and demanded the availability of the envelopes and postcards immediately. In reaction to this, the SSP directed the officer concerned with HPO to provide the necessary postal material urgently.