Prahladji Abhyankar memorial lecture series to begin on Oct 19

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mandal’s secretary Venkatesh Kamlu said that this is the 23rd year of the lecture series which will be inaugurated at 6.30 pm on October 19.

Journalist Arun Karmarkar will speak on ‘Contribution of Hyderabad Muktisangram in Unified Nation Building.’

Veteran freedom fighter Tarabai Ladda will be the chief guest while chairman of Deogiri Bank Kishor Shitole will preside over the first day of the lecture series.

Prof Sanjay Tambat will guide on ‘Hyderabad Muktisangram and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Contribution’ on the second day of the lecture series on October 20.

Writer and Akhil Bhartiya Prashasanik Pramukh of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Sharad Chavan will speak on ‘Contribution of Tribal Heroes in Indian Freedom Struggle’ on the last day of the series on October 21.

Industrialist Dnyaneshwar Khobre will be the chief guest. There will be live streaming on Facebook.

Venkatesh Kamlu appealed to social activists, students and the general public to attend the lecture series.

Mandal president Manoj Shevale, Dr Ram Budhwant and others were present at the briefing.