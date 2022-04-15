Prayers offered at city churches on Good Friday

Aurangabad, April 15:

Aurangabad Catholic Diocese offered prayers of ‘Crucification Route’and other rituals on Good Friday at Saint Francis De Sales Cathedral at Cantonment with religious gaiety. Christian brethren participated in these events in large numbers.

Religious programmes were organised in the city, Cantonment, Cidco and Waluj areas Catholic churches. A procession was organised from Saint Francis De Sales Cathedral through Holy Cross Marathi School.

Two significant dates associated with Christianity Good Friday and Easter Sunday will be observed this week. While Good Friday is a day of mourning, Easter Sunday, which falls on the Sunday next to Good Friday, marks the end of the holy week for Christians worldwide.

Good Friday commemorates Jesus Christ's crucifixion. Christians observe the day by fasting and attending church services or re-enactments of Jesus Christ's last hours.

St Francis De Sales Cathedral Cantonment, Bishop Ambrose Rebello, Fr Dr Benny Kallikatt, Vicar General Fr Stephen Almeida, Rector of the Cathedral,St. Thomas Church Jalna Road, Parish Priest Fr. George Narikatt, Asst.PP Fr David Godihnho, Fr Nicholas and Fr Arun and St John - The Evangelist Church Cidco Parish Priest Fr Joseph,Fr Anil Pandit and Fr Lalji conducted the Holy Services way of the cross was conducted by the youth enacting Jesus Christ's Suffering and crucifixion on the Cross.

Many faithful today kept fast and gather in large number for the Good Friday services. All the christian observed this day very devotedly and paid homage to their Savoir, who have given his own life to save mankind from sin.