Pre-monsoon rain batters Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Unseasonal rains, typically expected in June, have struck Marathwada in mid-May, inflicting significant damage on agriculture. Around 3,000 hectares of crop and orchard land have been affected, with Jalna district alone accounting for over 2,000 hectares. Authorities have directed immediate damage assessments.

Earlier in April, unseasonal showers had already damaged 3,026 hectares of farmland. This damaging trend has continued into May’s first fortnight, with heavy rainfall reported across the region. The showers brought down temperatures, with average highs around 34°C and lows near 24°C. As of May 16, the region had recorded 12.8 mm of rainfall, bringing the total to 14.9 mm since May 1.

District-wise rainfall as of May 16:

• Sambhajinagar: 14 mm

• Jalna: 10 mm

• Beed: 15 mm

• Latur: 10 mm

• Dharashiv: 25 mm

• Nanded: 11 mm

• Parbhani: 14 mm

• Hingoli: 11 mm

By Friday evening, pre-monsoon showers lashed several tehsils in Sambhajinagar district, causing damage and casualties. Lightning strikes killed multiple livestock, including cows and bulls, in villages across Sillod, Gangapur, and Khultabad. In Nirgoondi, Khultabad, a wall collapsed at the home of Prabhakar Ambhore due to intense rainfall.

Six killed in 16 days

Between May 1 and May 16, six people have died in lightning-related incidents two each from Sambhajinagar and Nanded, three in Beed, and one in Latur. Preliminary reports also indicate the death of around 20 animals across the region.