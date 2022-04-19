Preparatory meeting to discuss work of main waterline

Meeting to be held between MJP and company officials

Aurangabad, April 17:

There is an outcry that work on a new water supply scheme worth Rs 1,680 crore sanctioned by the Maharashtra government for the city is making slow progress. Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) completed the survey from Jayakwadi Dam to the main road as per the instructions of the government. The GVPR company has completed the markings from the dam to the main road for laying the waterline. Meanwhile, a preparatory meeting between MJP officials and company officials will be held on Monday to decide when the actual work of laying the waterline will begin.

Meetings were held in Mumbai to speed up the work of the new water supply scheme. Officials, including the GVPR contractor, were instructed to speed up work at each meeting. MJP executive engineer Ajay Singh said that the project advisory committee officials have surveyed the main road from Jayakwadi Dam to Paithan to start the work of laying the main waterline. The distance from the dam to the main road is about five kilometers. It became clear that there were no obstacles in marking. MSEDCL is preparing to remove the obstruction of street lights and DPs. Therefore, there is no obstacle in work.

Permission for coating

The main waterline from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi will be laid by GVPR contractor. The company has expedited the construction of pipes for the waterline and MJP officials have inspected the pipes and given permission for coating. The machine has been brought from GVPR and the work of manufacturing pipes and coating has been started.