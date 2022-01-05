Price of gas cylinders up by Rs 205 in a year

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

Gas cylinder prices have gone up over the last one year leaving behind petrol and diesel. The price of a cylinder increased by Rs 205 during the year. Rising gas and edible oil prices kept the household budget in check. The use of firewood has not only increased in rural areas but also in urban slums.

Subsidies closed for two months

Although the price of gas has gone up by Rs 205.50 in the last one year, the subsidy has not been credited to the bank in December and in January. Consumers are asking whether the Center has stopped subsidies.

Commercial cylinders get expensive

Commercial gas cylinder prices rose by Rs 761 during the year. The cylinder, which was priced at Rs 1,376 in January 2021, was sold at Rs 2,137 in December. However, at the beginning of this year, the cylinder became cheaper by Rs 102 in the current month. Even today, consumers have to bear the brunt of rising food prices as they have to pay Rs 2,035 per cylinder.

Gas subsidy in 2021:

Month Price Subsidy

January: Rs 703 – Rs 3.26

February: Rs 778 – Rs 3.26

March: Rs 828 – Rs 3.26

April: Rs 818 – Rs 3.26

May: Rs 818 – Rs 3.26

June: Rs 818 – Rs 3.26

July: Rs 843.50 – Rs 3.26

August: Rs 868.50 – Rs 3.26

September: Rs 893.50 – Rs 3.26

October: Rs 908.50 – Rs 3.26

November: Rs 908.50 – Rs 3.26

December: Rs 908.50 – Rs 00

January 2022: Rs 908.50 Rs 00