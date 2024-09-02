Pro-VC Dr Sarwade on Edn Policy Steering Committee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Walmik Sarwade was appointed as a member of the Education Policy Steering Committee of State's New Education Policy (NEP).

The State Government re-set up the Steering Committee to guide and resolve the grievances surfacing with the implementation of NEP.

In this regard, the Higher and Technical Education Department issued orders on August 30.

Maharashtra's National Education Policy Steering Committee has been announced under the chairmanship of Dr Nitin Karamalkar, former Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade was appointed as a member of this steering committee which will guide the education sector in the future. Earlier also he has worked work on various committees of NEP.