Professional college principals meet today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examinations and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold an online meeting of principals and centre chiefs professions colleges at 3.30 pm on December 7 to hold discussions about the preparations for the ensuing winter session October/November examinations.

It may be noted that the examinations of Law, Education, Physical Education, Postgraduate, Engineering and Pharmacy courses will commence between December 12 and 27. The university has already released the centres' list. The colleges will be sent the link for the meeting on their registered e-mail ID.

The principals and centres from the districts of the university jurisdiction will attend the meeting.