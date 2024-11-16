Property tax collection camps set up in housing societies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After Diwali, the municipal corporation administration has focussed on collecting property and water taxes. Following this, ward office employees have begun directly conducting collections in housing societies, setting up tables and chairs throughout the day. A team from Zone No. 10 collected Rs 1,66,000 on Saturday from a housing society in the Satara area, said deputy commissioner Aparna Thete.

For the past two years, the municipal corporation has been focusing more on property tax and water tax, with collections reaching Rs 126 to Rs 136 crore. This year, the target collections have been set at Rs 500 crore by the Administrator G Sreekanth. To achieve this, the administration intensified collections starting from April 1, and by the first week of October, the total collection reached Rs 100 crore. There are still four months left, and employees have been tasked with maximizing the collection until March 31. Employees who are not assigned election duties have been designated for the task of tax collection. These employees have been instructed to remain in the respective housing societies throughout the day for tax collection. Online payment options have been provided for tax payments.

The Assistant Commissioner (Zone 10) Kailas Jadhav set up a team in the housing societies under his jurisdiction for tax collection. This team collected Rs 1,02,456 in cash for property tax and Rs 64,000 through online payments, totalling Rs 1,66,000. The team will also be present in the society on Sunday to continue the collection.