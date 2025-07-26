Protest against CSMC for removal of statue in Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A major controversy has erupted in the Chikalthana area, where the local Buddhist community is strongly opposing the municipal corporation's move to remove the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, erected on 28 March 1985 along Jalna Road, then under the jurisdiction of the local grampanchayat.

Meanwhile, the community members have planned a protest on Thursday (at 11.30 am) in front of the Municipal Corporation office.

The community members claimed that the statue was officially installed through a resolution passed by the Grampanchayat, but recent developments indicate that the municipal commissioner’s office has initiated efforts to remove the statue as part of an ongoing road widening drive.

They demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision to remove the statue.