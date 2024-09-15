Provisional merit list of M Pharm to be displayed today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will display the provisional merit list of M Pharm admissions on September 16.

It may be noted that the registration for M Pharm admissions began on July 29. With the extension of the dates, the last of document verification and confirmation of the application form in online and offline mode was September 13.

The provisional merit list will be released on Monday. The aspirants will be able to submit grievances, if any, for the list up to September 20. The final merit lists will be released on September 23. Further, the schedule regarding option form filling and Centralised Admission Process (CAP) allotment will be declared shortly.

Those candidates who failed to confirm online filled application by e-scrutiny centre or physical scrutiny centre, then their applications will be rejected and the name of the candidates will not appear in the merit list for CAP as well as non CAP process. The seat will be confirmed by the allotted institute after verification of the original documents and after ensuring that the candidate meets all the eligibility norms.

More than 13,831 candidates registered for M Pharm and Pharm D for the admissions on 5,470 seats last year while 5,346 seats were filled. The number of vacant seats was 124.