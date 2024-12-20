Prozone Christmas Festival ’24 begins with joy and grandeur; Packed with exciting activities, 10-day festival promises fun for all age groups

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The much-awaited Prozone Christmas Festival 2024 kicked off in grand style on Friday at Prozone Mall. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Kamal Soni, Centre Director of Prozone Mall, Father Dominic Bramhane, Principal of St. Xavier’s High School, Harshwardhan Shahi, renowned food blogger and founder of Aurangabad Food Explorer, and RJ Archana Gaikwad from Red FM 93.5. The dignitaries marked the occasion by cutting the ribbon and switching on the dazzling lights that will illuminate the mall throughout the festive season.

The highlight of the evening was the inauguration of the grand Christmas Tree with the theme Joy of Gifting, symbolizing the spirit of generosity and celebration. The guests were welcomed and felicitated by Kamal Soni.

Adding to the festive cheer, a mesmerizing live music concert captivated the audience, setting the tone for the ten-day festival. Packed with exciting activities, the festival promises fun for all age groups. From competitions and games to carol singing and magic shows, the event calendar is brimming with festive delights.

The Prozone Christmas Festival runs from December 20, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Do not miss out on the joy and excitement—check the schedule for daily activities!