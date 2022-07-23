PSBA English School students excel in CBSE X exam

Aurangabad, July 23:

Students of PSBA school excelled in the X examination, the result of which was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday. A total of 174 students from the schools took the examination.

The top three rankers of the school are Kunal Parlikar (99.6 per cent), Shantanu Mahajan (98.2) and Aditya Mhamne (97.2 per cent). Kunal Parlikar secured 498/500 and he scored 100 per cent marks in Mathematics, Science and Sanskrit subjects.

A total of 31 students obtained 90 per cent and above marks while 53 students scored 80 per cent and above and 38 students got 70 per cent and above marks.

A total of 13 students secured 100 per cent marks in Sanskrit followed by two students in Science, and two students in Mathematics.

School President Dr Sanjivani Bhosekar, Vice President Ashok Bhosekar, Administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar, Principal Padma Jawlekar, Vice Principal Archana Kurundkar and Severine Lewis, and school staff congratulated the students for the excellent result.