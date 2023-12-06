PSBA students qualify for II level in Dr Homi Bhabha Balvaidyanik Examination

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Students of Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar (PSBA) English School cleared the first level of Dr Homi Bhabha Balvaidyanik Examination 2023-24 and got selected for the second level. A total of 57 students of Std. VI and 25 students of Std. IX passed the first level of the examination. The students who have qualified for the II Level are as follows: Std. VI: Saurabh Garale, Jay Gaikwad and Esha Pardeshi. Std IX:

Abhimanyu Rathod and Prajeet Ghuge. All the achievers were congratulated by the school president Dr Sanjeewani Bhosekar, administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar, principal Padma Jawlekar and others.