Public meeting on Mar 14 for Prophet Mohd Bill; Hijab girl to be felicitated

Aurangabad, March 8:

A public meeting will be organised at Aam Khas ground at 7 pm on March 14 to create awareness of Prophet Mohammed Bill. MLC Kapil Patil tabled a bill in the Legislative Council initiating stern action against those who misuse religious symbols for riots.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, State spokesman of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Farooque Ahmed and founder president of Muslim Itehad Front Javed Qureshi said that Baby Muskan Khan, the girl who fought for education with Hijab would be felicitated in the public meeting.

VBA chief adv Prakash Ambedkar, its State unit president Rekha Thakur, Anjali Ambedkar and Muslim religious leaders will attend the event. Adv Balasaheb Ambedkar prepared a draft on June 17, 2021, to prevent disrespect to religious leaders and incite people for communal riots.

The bill called ‘Prophet Mohammed Bill’ was tabled in Legislative Council on July 5, 2021, through Kapil Patil.

No discussions were held on the bill. VBA is staging agitation to hold discussions in both the houses and get it passed.

Farooque Ahmed and Javed Qureshi appealed to all the legislators to support the bill.

Amit Bhuigad, Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency chief of the party Yogesh Ban, former corporator Milind Dabhade, Krishna Bankar, Central Assembly Constituency city unit chief Jalees Ahmed, Bhagwan Khilare, Raju Dehade and others were present.