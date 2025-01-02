Punjabi Cultural Assn to host Mata Ki Chowki prog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Punjabi Cultural Association will host the grand celebration of Mata Ki Chowki, a spiritually enriching event here on January 4. The event will bring together devotees, music lovers, and community members for an evening of devotion, cultural vibrancy, and collective prayer.

The programme will take place at Manor lawns, Kranti Chowk starting at 6.30 pm. This auspicious occasion is dedicated to Goddess Durga, and attendees will experience the power of sacred chants, devotional songs, and traditional prayers in an atmosphere of divine blessings.

The event will feature live performances by devotional singer Vinay Sharma from Mumbai with his troupe and musicians, who will lead the gathering through bhajans, kirtans, and the evening aarti. The PCA has been organising community events to celebrate faith, culture, and tradition for many years, and this year’s Mata Ki Chowki promises to be a spiritually uplifting experience for all attendees, said

PCA secretary Rohit Maria.

All are invited to participate in the prayers and the devotional programme. Prasad will be distributed at the end of the event, and attendees will have an opportunity to offer their prayers and seek blessings from Mata Rani. For more information contact: 9860671200