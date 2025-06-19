Rain outside, and a sip of fragrant lemongrass tea at home…

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

There’s a special joy in sipping hot, fragrant lemongrass tea while sitting in your balcony or on the terrace as it rains outside. This tea not only refreshes the senses but is also beneficial for health. The city is currently witnessing a high demand for lemongrass bundles, with daily sales ranging between 800 to 1,000.

Where does lemongrass come from?

Bundles of lemongrass are brought to the vegetable market from Palshi, Phulambri, Khultabad, Golegaon and other villages within a 50 km radius. Each bundle is priced at Rs 10 in the vegetable market, roughly Rs 100 per kg.

Where is it cultivated in India?

Lemongrass, known in English as “lemongrass,” is cultivated in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka. It is a perennial herb, but demand peaks during the monsoon. The plant thrives in warm and humid climates.

Is it good for health?

Lemongrass tea offers several health benefits:

1. Its antioxidants destroy harmful molecules in the body.

2. It improves digestion.

3. Helps regulate blood sugar levels.

4. Keeps the heart healthy.

5. Reduces cold and cough.

6. Low in calories, aiding in weight loss.

High demand among households

Most buyers of lemongrass bundles are household consumers. Lemongrass is sold year-round in vegetable markets, but during the monsoon, daily sales spike to 800–1,000 bundles.

— Sanjay Waghmare,

Vegetable vendor.