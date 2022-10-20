Rain plays spoilsports for Diwali shoppers

According to details, thousands of shoppers thronged the market today in view Diwali festival. There was lightning two to three times. The market bore a deserted look within the next few minutes.

The customers run here and there. Many of them took shelter in shops and left for home when the pace of the rain reduced after 45 minutes. There were not many customers in the market at night after the rains, so, the traders suffered a business loss today.

It may be noted that sky was cloudy today while there was no expectation of rain. There was humidity in the afternoon while there were dark clouds in the sky after 6 pm. It started raining heavily.

Vendors suffer

The business of vendors who were selling their goods on handcarts and stalls on roads was affected badly.

There was a question before the vendors as to who will purchase their goods which got wet in rainwater.

Water logging in firecrackers market

Water logging was reported at firecrackers markets located in Ayodhyanagri, Shivajinagar and Hudco areas.

The traders had brought firecrackers this morning through goods career. Firecracker Stall Owners Association president Gopal Kulkarni said that the exact losses of firecrackers would be ascertained only after the opening of their boxes.

Darkness in Connaught place

With the loud thundering, power failure was reported at some shops in Connaught place this evening. Laptops, Close Circuit TV cameras and other electronics became non-operational because of electricity failure. The area bore a deserted look when it started raining heavy.