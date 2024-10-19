Rain respite after humid day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Citizens who were suffering throughout the day from October heat on Sautrday, received some respite from rain in the evening. Some areas had heavy rainfall at 5.30 pm while others received light showers.

Chikalthana Weather Centre recorded 6.5 mm until 8.30 pm while MGM Weather Centre registered 13.2 mm rainfall. There was raining drizzle up to late night.

There was humidity in the city today. The maximum temperature was recorded at 33.5 degrees Celsius. People were expecting rain due to humidity. It proved true when clouds started gathering in the sky at 5.30 pm. There were light showers initially and later it picked up pace. The city received heavy rainfall for 15 to 20 minutes.

The areas has Cidco, Akashwani, Garkhea, Begumpura, Cantonment, and Bhavsinghpura experienced torrential rain while Chikalthana had drizzle. Director at MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Aerospace Science Centre and Club Shrinivas Aundhkar said that MGM Weather Centre received 13.2 mm by 8.30 pm.

Box

tree fell in N-3

A was uprooted at Cidco N-3 today. The administration said that no one was injured in the incident

fortunately