Rainfall causes chaos among residents in Satara and Naiknagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The recent heavy rainfall in the city has led to major road disruptions in Satara and Naiknagar, with numerous vehicles getting stuck in the thick mud. The situation has inconvenienced both motorists and pedestrians, making it nearly impossible for residents to travel by two-wheelers due to the hazardous road conditions. Concerns have also been raised regarding the transportation of school children once schools reopen.

Citizens residing in these areas have been enduring various hardships, ranging from inadequate road infrastructure to water and electricity supply issues, as authorities seem to overlook their plight. Despite the construction of a flyover in the Beed Bypass area, which aimed to alleviate traffic congestion, the internal road in Satara Deolai continues to face severe challenges. Regrettably, this matter has not received the attention it deserves.

Furthermore, the persistently low power supply has led to an increase in electrical equipment malfunctions, prompting residents to question the lack of response from officials, who remain unresponsive to their phone calls. The residents have demanded urgent action from the concerned authorities to address the crumbling infrastructure, ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents.