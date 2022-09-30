Raise height of statue of Dr Ambedkar

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Bhartiya Dalit Cobra stage demonstrations in front of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday demanding to raise the height of the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate and other civic demands. The agitators gave a memorandum of demands to administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary.

The other demands raised in the memorandum were to construct a road at Mhada Colony, Deolai area, to solve water issue, to change the drainage pipes, to set up an inquiry about the corruption while imposing the taxes on residential and commercial properties in Satara - Deolai area and other demands.

District president Babasaheb Avsar, Anand Borde, Vinayak Waghule, Sudhakar Dandge, Dilip Bhalerao, Sagar Borde, Vijay Pradhan, Rohit Shinde, Sumitra Khandare, Meenabai Gaikwad, Sunita Chavan and others have signed the memorandum.