Raj Thackeray’s meeting alarm for Shiv Sena?

Aurangabad, May 2:

Raj Thackeray’s meeting held at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal (MSM) on Sunday is being described as a warning alarm for Shiv Sena. This public meeting is compared with the public meeting of Bal Thackeray held at this venue earlier.

During the public meeting of Bal Thackeray, there used to be no chairs for the public. People used to listen to him standing. Two meetings were held in 1988, one before the municipal corporation elections and another after the elections in the same venue.

Chairs were arranged during Raj Thackeray’s meeting. People crowded in the stadium and outside the stadium as well.

In the stronghold of Shiv Sena, Raj had not mentioned Shiv Sena, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, or MP Sanjay Raut in his 45 minutes long speech even once. His entire focus was on targetting Sharad Pawar. He had a golden opportunity to target Shiv Sena, but he did not utilize it, which is being astonished. He directly made allegations of castism against him.

Meanwhile, there was a ruckus at one side of the meeting and people started throwing the chairs and then Raj warned the people in his style.

The response received by Raj Thackeray during the meeting may create a headache for Shiv Sena soon. On June 8, Uddhav Thackeray will address a public meeting at the same venue and everyone is eagerly waiting for that how people respond to this meeting.