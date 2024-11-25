Rajendra Nagori death news

Rajendra Nagori was a retired professor of Political Science. At beginning, he was teaching in Jawaharlal Nehru College. Later, he worked in a college of People’s Education Society as a professor of Political Science. He retired after teaching for 35 years. He had command of English and literary sense.

He was well known litterateur. As he loved poetry, he wrote may poetry, mostly based on maintaing global peace and integrity. He wrote poety on those who were close to him and contributed column and poetry to Lokmat Times. ‘Voice of Wisdom’ a book containing his collection of poetry was also published.