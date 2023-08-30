Raksha Bandhan at VSF Champs Pre-school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

VSF Champs International Pre-School and Vidyasagar Primary and Secondary School celebrated Raksha Bandhan, ‘Bond of Protection’ with enthusiasm. All the students along with teaching and non-teaching staff came in pink dresses to mark the occasion.

The importance of Raksha Bandhan was explained to the students by the teachers. Girls tied Rakhis to boys. All the students tied Rakhis to Tulsi plants in order to spread the awareness. Rakhi-making and thali making competitions were organised. The school management Vipin Dodal, Prajesh Rana and principal Rutuja Padalkar appreciated the efforts of the students and the teaching staff.