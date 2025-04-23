Rally against Waqf Act on Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to launch a nationwide protest against the Waqf Act. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a rally and public meeting will be organised on April 28 evening at Aamkhas Maidan.

A meeting of religious leaders from across the city was held in the hall of the Ek Khana Masjid. In this meeting, it was decided to carry out a protest according to the guidelines issued by the AIMPLB against the Waqf Act.

The event at Aamkhas Maidan on April 28 will see the participation of several prominent leaders, including MP Fauzia Khan, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani, Former MP Obaidullah Azmi, Maulana Umrain, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Mufti Ismail Kasmi, Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Tauqeer Raza and MP Imran Pratapgarhi.

The planning and preparation of the rally are being done under the guidance of Amir-e-Shariat Mufti Moizuddin. The organisers have appealed to the public to participate in large numbers to support the cause. Ziauddin Siddiqui, president of the Muslim Numainda Council, has also urged citizens to help make the rally a success.