‘RAZZMATAZZ-2025’ to be held on Jan 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (JNEC) will hold ‘RAZZMATAZZ-2025’ at JNEC Laws on January 30. Alumni members will inaugurate the ceremony at 3.30 pm.

Sandeep Boralkar (Operations Director India and South East Asia, Danone, Mumbai) will be the chief guest while Kamal Rao (Managing Director Landmark Concepts Pvt Ltd) will be the guest of honour. Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam will preside over the function.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, dean Dr H H Shinde will also grace the event. Principal Dr Vijaya Musande has appealed to students and teachers to attend the programme.