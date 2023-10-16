Reading Motivation Day at New Radiant
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 16, 2023 07:15 PM 2023-10-16T19:15:02+5:30 2023-10-16T19:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Reading Motivation Day was celebrated in the New Radiant English School to mark the birth anniversary of ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Reading Motivation Day was celebrated in the New Radiant English School to mark the birth anniversary of former president of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, recently. The day began with the speeches on the life of Abdul Kalam and importance of reading. The famous quotes of Dr Kalam were also discussed. The student spent some time reading books to mark the importance of the day.Open in app