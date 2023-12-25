Recruitment of full-time officers remains in abeyance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The recruitment of full-time officers on the top six posts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University remains in abeyance.

It may be noted that the process of recruitment of statutory officers started in 2020. Registrar and deans were appointed. Since the appointment of the registrar landed in rough weather, the post fell vacant again. The administration appointed an incharge officer to the post. The university started the recruitment process for six posts again.

It invited applications for the posts of Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) and Director of Innovation, Incubation and Linkages in August and for the posts of Registrar, Director of Sub-campus of Dharsive, Director of Knowledge Resource Centre, Director of Lifelong Learning and Extension, in November, this year.

The recruitment of teaching staff started in the different departments, was stalled due to objections as the tenure of the current vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole ends on December 31.

The posts were held by the incharge officer during the tenure of the then VC Dr B A Chopade. It was hoped that the posts would be filled during the term of VC Dr Yeole.

Each statutory officer is selected for five years. Because of objections to teacher recruitment, the appointment of the full-time six officers including the registrar and BoEE director was put on the back burner.

Lack of full-time officers affects the function

The lack of full-time officers affects the function of the various departments and this has its subsequent impact on the ranking in NIRF and NAAC.