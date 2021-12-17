Red Day At Winchester Intl. English School

Lokmat News Network

Winchester International English School celebrated Red Day for its Pre-Primary Section. Students wore red dresses. Each child brought one red article including toys, fruits, vegetables, flowers and balloons.

Kindergarten section was decorated with red streamers and balloons. Students presented songs related to red colour. Children brought red food stuff in their tiffins. Nursery students coloured their drawing book with red thumb, Lower KG children drew red strawberries with their palm and Sr KG students drew red flowers, fruits and vegetables. Director/principal Dr Afsar Khan appreciated students and teachers. KG section teachers Yasmin Siddiqui and Geeta Kale worked for the success.