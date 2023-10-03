Reducing mental stress is need of the hour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The noted psychiatrist Dr A A Quadri underlined that the mental tension is caused due to myriad reasons. Hence efforts should be taken to reduce it by finding out a way or resolving every problem coming in the way. Moreover, the citizens should also change their view of seeing the mentally ill patients.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a week organised by Dr A A Quadri’s Mental Health Center to mark the World Mental Health week on Tuesday.

The Cantonment police station inspector Kailas Deshmane and Dr Meraj Quadri were also present on the occasion.

The center is organising debate, poster making, drama and elocution competitions from October 3 to 7 to create awareness about it. The center will be organising a conference on October 10. It will be participated by expert doctors from the city.

Deshmane said that the way we consult a doctor on having fever to get the treatment. In the same way the psychosis ailment should be treated.