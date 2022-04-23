Region heading towards desertification: Dr Pathak

Aurangabad, April 23:

The Hill Ecology has been destroyed for the four highways going from Marathwada region and hence the region is heading towards desertification”, opined environmentalist and honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishor Pathak.

Four highways including Samruddhi (Mumbai - Nagpur), Dhule - Solapur, Aurangabad - Jalgaon and Aurangabad - Paithan are going near the city. The Hills and mountains (Hill Ecology) have been destroyed for constructing these highways. Similarly, several trees were cut down. More than 75,000 trees were cut and four mountains, and 25 hills were excavated for Samruddhi.

The biodiversity has been destroyed as the sand from various river beds was excavated for construction purposes. The mountains around all sides of the city have been destroyed which were the natural habitat of the birds, insects, and animals. The natural flora and fauna of the region are in danger, which can cause desertification and a reduction in rainfall.

To stop this possible danger, an authority should be established which will work for the preservation of the environment and encourage extensive forestation. A web of trees should be developed on both sides of the highways. A memorandum will be submitted to the union transport minister in this regard, informed Dr Pathak.