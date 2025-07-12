Registration for medical courses admissions to commence on July 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration process for the all-India quota of various medical courses in deemed and universities will commence on July 21. The last date of registration will be July 30. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the complete counselling schedule for those who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG)- 2025.

The aspirants will be able to register online, beginning on July 21, for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses. There will be three rounds while the last will be a stray vacancy round. Meanwhile, the participating institutes will have to start registration on July 18.