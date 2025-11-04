Registration of Waqf properties begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the Central Waqf Act, 2025, all properties affiliated with the Waqf Board are required to be registered on the Umeed portal. The last date of registration is December 5. In this regard, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) city office has started the registration process. The organisers have appealed to property holders to take advantage of this ongoing campaign.

Under the guidance of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and with appeals from religious leaders across the country, Waqf property owners are being encouraged to register their properties on the Umeed portal. Registration of graveyards, dargahs, mosques, and other Waqf properties is currently underway.

The registration work is being carried out daily from 3 pm to 6 pm at Younus Colony, Katkat Gate Road. Two teams have been appointed for this task , one IT team responsible for scanning and uploading documents, and another technical team for verifying Waqf-related documents.

Dr Salman Mukarram, JIH’s city unit head, has urged all Mutawallis (caretakers) and committee chairpersons to complete the registration process as soon as possible. The JIH team is actively assisting with the registration work.

Free camp in S.T. Colony

A three-day free registration camp has also been organised by State Waqf Board member Adv. Iftekhar Hashmi from November 7 to 9. The camp will run from 10.30 am to 6.00 pm and will be held opposite Sabir Function Hall, S.T. Colony, Fazalpura.