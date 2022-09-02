Relatives gather at GMCH after death of wireman

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

A contractual wireman was electrocuted while working on a DP in Padampura area on Thursday night. After the post-mortem, his relatives gathered at Goverment Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and refused to take the body of the wireman on Friday morning. They were convinced after the concerned contactor company assured to give a job to the wife of the deceased wireman.

Sunil Pralhad Chavan (42, Nagsennagar, Osmanpura) is the name of the deceased wireman. He worked with Nexus Multi Services, which works for Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd.

On Thursday night, Sunil had gone to Padampura to repair a DP. As the electricity supply was started suddenly, he was electrocuted. He died on the spot.

On receiving the information, the PI of Vedantnagar police station Sachin Sanap and his team rushed to the spot and sent the body to GMCH for post mortem.

On Friday morning, his relatives gathered at GMCH and demanded that he should get accident insurance, pension and job for his wife in Nexus Multi Services. They refused to take the custody of the body unless the demands are accepted. As the mob was getting aggressive, police were called on the spot. Then the chief security officer of the company, M S Chavan assured that the demands will be accepted. Then the relatives were pacified and they took the body for performing the last rites. A case of accidental death has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.