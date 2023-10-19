Relatives worried on sharing death news of woman to husband, son

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 42-year-old woman, who had sustained grave injuries in the gruesome accident which took place a couple of days ago on Samruddhi Expressway, has died while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday morning. The deceased Sangeeta Dagu Mhaske (Nashik) is the 13th victim of the accident who had died.

It may be noted that 12 persons had died and 23 sustained severe injuries after the tempo dashed the stationary truck from behind on Samruddhi Expressway on Sunday midnight. Of the total victims injured, 17 were undergoing treatment in GMCH. Sangeeta was undergoing treatment in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit (TICU). She had sustained grave injuries on her chest. The doctors put her on a ventilator since the first day of treatment in GMCH. However, her health did not show any improvement in the last four days. The doctors tried their level best to save her life. However, she succumbed to her injuries and breathed last on Thursday at 8.45 am.

Co-incidentally, Sangeeta’s husband Dagu Sukhdev Mhaske (50) and her son Kamlesh Mhaske are also undergoing treatment in different wards at GMCH. Their relatives were worried about how to tell the duo about the demise of Sangeeta. Later on, the relatives decided to first get the husband and son discharged from the GMCH and after reaching the native village, they would be informed about the death.

It may be noted that few political leaders and social activists helped the Mhaske family members in getting an ambulance to transport the body to Nashik.

According to a relative Trymbyak Mhaske, “Dagu Mhaske earns his livelihood by working as a mason. He and his son have not been informed about the death of Sangeeta. They will be informed on reaching the native place. Their treatment will be continued in the local hospital.”