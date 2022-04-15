Release salaries for April before Eid

Aurangabad, April 14:

State Old Pension Rights Association has appealed to the education director Dinkar Temkar and education officer (primary) Jayashree Chavan that the salaries for the month of April should be released by April 25 due to the Eid to be celebrated in May.

Temkar informed that the association officials have submitted a letter stating that Eid will be celebrated on May 3. Hence, the salaries for April of the teaching and non-teaching employees should be released by April 25.