Relief to 233 colleges: Minister extends deadline for 'NAAC' evaluation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 233 colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University which were banned from admitting students for the academic year 2025-26 received relief as higher education minister Chandrakatn Patil issued directives to extend the NAAC accreditation date.

It may be noted that there are 483 colleges within the jurisdiction of Bamu. A total of 233 colleges failed to obtain NAAC grades within the given deadline as per the orders of the university. Following this, the administration of Bamu banned the colleges from admitting students for the first year of the new academic year.

However, in a meeting held on May 21, Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil directed that colleges be given a six-month extension for 'NAAC' accreditation. The colleges got relief and will be able to continue the admission process.

Box

District-wise breakdown of colleges

The highest number of colleges were from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The district-wise breakdown of colleges is as follows;

District name----------------no colleges

--Chh Sambhajinagar------ 87

--Beed----------------------------64

--Jalna---------------------------51

--Dharashiv--------------------31