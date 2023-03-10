Renaming Row: Bandh successful in Muslim dominated areas

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In response to a clarion call made by Maharashtra Muslim Awami Committee (MMAC - an umbrella organisation), the bandh was successful in the city, on March 10. The bandh was observed to register a protest against the renaming of the city.

There was a cent per cent bandh in Muslim-dominated areas. Meanwhile, the shops selling essential commodities remained open, while the business fraternity preferred to down their shutters today.

Aurangabad has been renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the last week of February. This attracted opposition from various organisations in the district. Many of them have decided to come on the roads and agitate against the government. The agitation is done in a democratic manner. Earlier, Aurangabad Namantar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti launched a chain hunger strike, to oppose renaming, in front of the district collectorate on March 4.

It may be noted that MMAC had taken out a huge morcha in the city for want of reservation to Muslims. Hence the committee, during the last week, had also appealed to observe the bandh. Responding to it, today the commercial markets and shops in areas like Maulana Azad Chowk, Kiradpura, Roshan Gate, Champa Chowk, Jinsi, Katkat Gate, Shah Bazaar, Chelipura, Manzoorpura, Lota Karanja, Shahgunj, City Chowk, Juna Bazaar, Paithan Gate, Buddi Lane and many other areas observed total bandh. Meanwhile, the shops selling milk, medicines, vegetables and other important service providers were open to the public. The MMAC office bearers were visiting different areas in the city since morning. A few youths were forcing to close a few shops in the Paithan Gate area. On noticing this the office-bearers spoke to the youths and told them to welcome any shopkeeper who is closing his shop voluntarily, but not forcibly appeal to them to close their shops.

Besides, in the evening, MMAC head and former corporator Ilyas Kirmani thanked former corporator Abdul Rauf, Hamad Chaus, Esa Haji, Maqsood Ansari, Laiq Bhai and the city traders and shopkeepers for the successful bandh. He also visited different parts of the city and thanked the citizens and the shopkeepers for participating in the bandh peacefully. Some businessmen were seen opening their shops in the evening.

Meanwhile, the police were alert since the calling of the bandh. Hence to maintain the law and order situation in the city, the police were doing patrolling to keep an eye on the happenings in the city. The police force was also deployed in some sensitive areas of the city.