Repairing of LED strips on all flyovers underway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

LED street strips were installed on all the flyovers in the city last year. Political leaders and workers often put up small posters on these streetlights, which led to many LED strips getting damaged when the posters were removed. However, due to the model code of conduct (as per the election guidelines), no posters are allowed on the streetlights now. As a result, the municipal corporation is in the process of repairing the broken LED strips and restoring the lights. All the flyovers will be illuminated once again, similar to the lighting at G-20 events.

LED lighting for G-20 celebration

For the G-20 summit, the municipal corporation implemented unprecedented electrical illumination in the city. Later, on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav of Marathwada Muktisangram (Liberation Movement), the city was once again brightly lit with lights. LED strips were installed on both sides of the streetlights on all flyovers in the city. This work, valued at Rs 25 lakh, was awarded to Matoshree Electric at a 20% reduced rate. For several days, the city’s flyovers were illuminated with bright lighting every night. However, gradually, posters and banners began to be affixed to the streetlights. When these posters were removed, many of the LED strips were damaged.

Maintenance agreement and repair work on flyover streetlights

When the municipal corporation awarded the contract for the lighting work, the contractor was entrusted with the maintenance and repairs for five years. As a result, the CSMC has begun the process of getting the LED strips on all the flyovers repaired and activated free of cost by the concerned contractor. The work on the Kranti Chowk flyover has been completed. Meanwhile, repairs will be carried out on the LED strips on the streetlight poles at various other locations, including the flyovers at Cidco, Seven Hills, Mondha Naka, Mahavir Chowk, Railway Station, and Town Hall.