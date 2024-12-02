Retirement can be joyful with dedicated service:VC Dr Fulari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari said that the individuals who did service with honesty and dedication throughout their lives have a joyful retirement.

He was speaking in a programme organised at Mahatma Phule Auditorium on Saturday to felicitate Assistant Registrar Shubhangi Madhavrao Binniwale, on her retirement.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Head of the General Administration Department Dr Kailas Pathrikar and others were present.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari said that an excellent academic environment is being developed at the university, and all works are being carried out efficiently.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and Dr Kailas Pathrikar also spoke. Shubhangi Binniwale said that she learned a lot and had an enriching experience during her past 38 years of service. Public Relations Officer Dr Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme while Sanjay Lamb proposed the vote of thanks.

Promotion on same day

Bharat Wagh was promoted to the vacant position of Assistant Registrar, and the promotion order was issued during the same event, with the retirement of Shubhangi Binniwale.