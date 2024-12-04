Revenge turns deadly: 4 arrested in Harsul murder

The murder case in Harsul has taken a shocking turn, with two more suspects arrested by the Begumpura police on Wednesday, bringing the total number of accused to four. The crime, which unfolded just days ago in an open field near the Harsul prison, continues to unravel in a way no one could have predicted.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Subodh Bhise (19, Ekta Nagar) and Yogesh Jire (18, Takshashila Nagar, Ekta Nagar). This brings the total number of arrested accused to four. On the same day within six hours, Ganesh Sonwane and Aniket Gaikwad were arrested on the first day of the investigation. The victim, Dinesh alias Bablu More, was brutally murdered on Monday with 13 knife wounds, beaten with sticks and assaulted with a bat. Police investigations revealed that the motive for the murder was revenge. Police have arrested four individuals so far and are searching for the remaining suspects.

Revenge motive

Six months ago, the victim had assaulted Ganesh, which led to Ganesh plotting the murder with his friends. On the day of the incident, the accused had been calling the victim, and Dinesh finally arrived at the scene around 4 pm. The main accused, Ganesh, lured Dinesh away from the group, placed a hand on his shoulder, and attacked him with a knife. The others then joined in the assault with an iron rod and bat, killing Dinesh and injuring one of his companions.