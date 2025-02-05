Revenue Bawankule to hold review meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will take a review of different works of Marathwada on February 7.

He is visiting thedistrct on Friday. The minister will hold a divisional level review meeting at divisional commissionerate at 10 am. Collectors of all districts, additional collectors and sub-divisional officers will attend the meeting.

The time from 2 pm to 4 pm will be reserved for interaction with citizens. An arrangement for citizens will be made at the office of divisional commissioner to meet the minister. Bawankular will have meeting with Inspector General of Registration, District Registrar and Stamp Collector at 4 pm. A review of the Land Records Department will be hostd at 6 pm.

Additional Commissioner of Revenue Department Nayana Bondarde said that Deputy Director of Land Records, all the District Superintendents of the departments would attend this meeting.