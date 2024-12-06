Revenue Officials abused, case filed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case was registered on Thursday against individuals who verbally abused and obstructed revenue officials in Shendra MIDC.

The revenue department circle officer Raghunath Shelke and his team, including Devrao Gore, talathi Vishal Magre, Rajendra Bhand and Ganesh Gadekar, visited a plot owned by Munoz Trivedi on Thursday. They found murum being illegally transported using a JCB machine (MH 20 GK 5326) and a highway truck with altered registration numbers. The officials stopped the vehicle and asked driver Shivdata Mhaske for permits. He failed to produce documentation and was told to deposit the truck at the tehsil office. Instead, Mhaske fled. When stopped again, he verbally abused and tried to assault Officer Shelke. Meanwhile, JCB operator Suresh Mhaske and another truck driver, Vitthal Nemane (MH 20 EG 2094), also fled with their vehicles loaded with murum. A case has been registered at Chikalthana Police Station.