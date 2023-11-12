(revised) Saroj Deshpande passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Saroj Vivek Deshpande (66) who was the president of Rashtriya Dindarshika Prasar Manch and a Mechanical Engineer by profession, died after a prolonged illness on Sunday early morning.

She was the wife of industrialist Vivek Deshpande, chairman of Rudranee Infrastructure.

She leaves behind husband, a son (Rohit Deshpande), a daughter (Pooja), a son-in-law (Harshad), a daughter-in-law (Maneka Bhogale), a mother-in-law, a sister, a brother and an extended family.

The last rites were performed on her at Pratapnagar crematorium this afternoon.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Bahujan Kalyan Minister Atul Save, opposition leader to State Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire,

MLAs Haribhau Bagde, Sanjay Shirsath and Narayan Kutche, MLC Satish Chavan, former MLC Shrikatn Joshi, former mayor Nandu Ghodele, former deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal, former corporator Raju Vaidya, Sanjay Joshi, Dilip Thorat, Sagar Nilkanth, Pankaj Bharsakale, Surendra Kulkarni, Anil Bhalerao from RSS, Dhananjay Dhamne, industrialist Ram Bhogale, Sachin Muley, Milind Kank and people from the different works of life were present in the funeral process.